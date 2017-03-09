Dusseldorf police: Several people injured in ax attack at train station

Five people were injured, one severely, in an ax attack Thursday at Dusseldorf’s main train station, police said.

No one was killed, a police spokesman said.

“A suspect tried to flee and was injured as well,” said an unnamed spokesman who briefed reporters. Two women were among the injured.

One person was arrested but police didn’t identify the suspect.

Police are investigating whether other people were involved in the attack.

Bruno Macedo, a passenger on a train that was due to stop in Dusseldorf, said the train station was closed and his train was diverted to Cologne.