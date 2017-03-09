DeSean Jackson signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – The Redskins had two recievers over 1,00 yards in the 2016 saeason. As of Thursday, neither will be back with the team next season. After Pierre Garcon agreed to a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, Desean Jackson also inked a new deal in a new place.

Jackson signed a new deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three-years, $35 million. $20 million will be guaranteed.

In 2016, Jackson had 56 receptions for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns. The Redskins leading receiver on the roster is Jamison Crowder (67 recs, 847 yards, 7 touchdowns).