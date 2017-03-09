Dare County traffic stop leads to stolen firearm and numerous illegal drugs in local motel

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — On March 1, Dare County Beach District Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a person for a headlamp not working on their vehicle.

During the traffic stop authorities found that the driver did not have a valid North Carolina Driver’s License and that the person was staying at a local motel.

Officials said the deputy talking to the individual determined there were illegal drugs at the motel room.

The deputies, along with a Nags Head Police Department K-9, went to the motel room and located a stolen firearm and numerous illegal drugs.

23-year-old, Dakota Allen Seavers was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule IV drug (Xanax), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no operator’s license and transported.

Seavers was transported to the Dare County Detention Center and later released on a $20,000 secured bond.