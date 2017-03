× Crews working to repair ruptured gas line in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. – Crews are working to stop the flow from a gas line that was ruptured Thursday morning in the 9600 block of Norfolk Avenue.

Virginia Natural Gas reports they were notified about the incident around 9:10 a.m.

They say a third party struck the gas line and damaged it.

It is unknown at this time when repairs to the line will be complete.

