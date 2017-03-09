Amazon Prime now offers FREE same-day & one-day delivery in parts of Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Amazon Prime members can now get deliveries on select products in as little as a day in parts of Hampton Roads!

Prime members in over 5,000 cities and towns are offered the service which includes over a million items with qualifying orders over $35.

Free same-day delivery is offered with morning orders before noon. The package should arrive by 9 p.m., and orders that are placed after noon will arrive the next day.

Free one-day shipping is offered with afternoon orders. The item should arrive by 9 p.m. the next day.

Click here to check if the service is offered in your area.

When News 3 checked zip codes from around Hampton Roads we found the offer exists mostly on the peninsula in areas like Newport News, Hampton, and Williamsburg.