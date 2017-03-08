Woman robbed at gunpoint in Newport News apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - Police are looking for suspects after they say a 46-year-old woman was robbed while exiting her car in an apartment complex.

It happened in the 500 block of Purlieu Drive shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. That's in Forrest Landing Apartments.

Police say the woman had just pulled into a parking spot near the rental office when an unknown black suspect suddenly appeared with a gun and demanded her purse.

The man took the purse, which contained cash and credit cards and ran southbound onto Woods Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance.