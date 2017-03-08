× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers this morning, then back to sunshine

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Morning showers to afternoon sunshine… A cold front is moving through the area this morning. Expect scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies to start the day. Showers and clouds will clear out from mid-morning to midday. Expect sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. It will still be windy this morning but winds will relax this this afternoon. Expect clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday will be another really nice day. We will see plenty of sunshine with highs warming into the low 70s. Winds will pick up again tomorrow with gusts to near 25 mph possible. We are tracking another cold front for Friday. Extra clouds will build in but rain chances will be limited. The front will open the door for much colder air to move in.

Highs will slip into the 40s and 30s this weekend. An area of low pressure will slide across the SE and bring in moisture from late Saturday night to Sunday. It is looking likely that we will see a mixture of rain and snow. Some snow is possible on Sunday, maybe even some accumulation. It’s still too early to talk about how much and where specifically.

Today: AM Rain (60%), Clearing Skies, Calming Winds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 10-20

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warm, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 8th

2005 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: Southeast VA, Northeast NC

2008 Wind Storm across South Central VA. Widespread Wind Damage Caroline Co south through Richmond, Chesterfield to Suffolk and York.

