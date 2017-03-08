Two adults and child displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two adults and a child were displaced Wednesday after their home caught fire.

Firefighters were called the 2100 block of Isabella Drive in the Western Branch section of the city around 7 p.m.

The one-story home had a fire near the kitchen stove and it extended into the attic, fire officials said.

The fire was contained from spreading to other areas of the home and was under control around 7:20 p.m.

Fire officials said it appears the fire was cooking related.

There were no injuries reported and the displaced residents have made lodging arrangements.