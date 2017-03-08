The Virginia “Zoo to Do” tickets now on sale

NORFOLK, Va. – Tremendous plans are underway for the Virginia Zoo’s ‘Zoo to Do’, its annual charity gala.

This year, the creative cocktail event welcomes two White rhinos with a “White Rhino Party” on June 3.

“This enchanting soiree offers an evening evocative of the Virginia Zoo setting, exotic and captivating,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo.

“We invite the community to come celebrate our two newcomers and our ongoing commitment to the animal world around us,” Bockheim added.

Party animals will enjoy live music from Strictly Bizzness, animal ambassadors and after-hours exhibit tours, unlimited eats and treats from approximately 20 local restaurants and bars, fire-breathers, silt-walkers and more!

Attendees can also bid on Zoo-centric silent auction items from exciting behind-the-scenes animal experiences to spending the night on Zoo grounds.

Virginia Zoo Members will receive additional perks to be announced next month.

Tickets for this magnificent party are on sale for $75 per person. Click here to purchase tickets.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Virginia Zoo’s Capital Campaign and its mission to save the protect the world’s wildlife by inspiring a passion for nature and taking conservation action at home and around the world.