Spartans survive South Carolina State scare in overtime 93-88

NORFOLK, Va. - Just a week ago, Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones told News 3 Sports that this tournament was going to have 13 teams "hungrier than ever" for a chance to get to the NCAA Tournament. It showed on Wednesday night when the Spartans had a 12 point lead with four minutes to go, and saw it turn into a three-point deficit with 57 seconds to go.

The No. 2 seed Spartans survived an overtime thriller against the No. 7 seeded South Carolina State Bulldogs 93-88. The Spartans outscored the Bulldogs 8-3 in the extra period to advance to Friday's semifinal game against the winner of Howard/Morgan State.

Jonathan Wade led the Spartans with 26 points, with Zaynah Robinson adding 20 points. Robinson and Wade also had 7 assists each. Friday's semifinal game will be at 8 p.m.