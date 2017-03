JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – A section of Powhatan Creek Trail will close Thursday morning so a dangerously leaning tree can be removed.

The section is near mile marker 1 north of Church on the Main.

Crews will be onsite from approximately 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During this time, trail users will not be allowed to pass mile marker 1 and will be directed to turn around.

For more information, call 757-259-5360