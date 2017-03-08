Crane operator suffers medical emergency outside 20th story of Norfolk building

NORFOLK, Va. – A crane operator suffered a medical emergency Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials said emergency crews responded a building on Main Street and Atlantic Ave., around 2:30 p.m.

The operator has a medical condition and authorities said he is conscious.

He was outside the 20th story of the building.

Fire officials said this was a technical rescue because of how far up they had to make the rescue from.

Crews had to go up five stories above where the man was, opened a window, and walked across a ladder to get to him.