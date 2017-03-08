First Warning Forecast: Temperatures warm to the 70s for Thursday

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking some wild weather over the next couple of days. Hang on!

Heading into tonight, expect a few clouds with dry conditions. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

A nice day on tap for Thursday as high pressure builds over the region. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the southwest which will help temperatures to warm. A cold front will sweep across the region from the north on Friday. Highs will slip into the 50s and 60s. This will be our first batch of colder air. This will begin the set up for possible wintry weather this weekend.

Much colder weather this weekend. Highs will only reach the 30s and 40s. We are keeping our eye on an area of low pressure that will slide across the southeast United States and bring moisture into the area late Saturday night into Sunday. We will likely see a rain/snow mix, with snow possible overnight into Sunday morning. We could see some accumulation, but it is still too early to talk about how much and where specifically.