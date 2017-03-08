× Family of five displaced, two people transported to the hospital after fire in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A family of five is displaced after a fire Wednesday morning.

At 2:19 a.m., the Williamsburg Fire Department along with James City County and York County Fire Departments responded to a residential fire in the 200 block of Tyler Brooks Drive in the Skipwith Farms community.

When crews arrived on scene they found heavy smoke coming from a home, and one victim outside the home needing medical attention.

The fire was put under control at 2:44 a.m.

One adult and one child were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The family of five are receiving assistance from family members.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.