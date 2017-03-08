Comedian Ambrose Jones joins us on Coast Live

Posted 5:11 pm, March 8, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Comedian Ambrose Jones III joins us to talk about his career, his family and even his name. Ambrose has been seen on Last Comic Standing and Gotham Comedy Live, and will headline the next show in the Quality Comedy Series at the Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant Wednesday, March 8, at 8 p.m.