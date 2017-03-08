HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - For National Breakfast Day, what better way to celebrate than by inviting your family and friends over an easy, effortless spread that’s as delicious as it is unforgettable. Lifestyle expert Michelle Yarn shares her tips and tricks for bringing brunch home and celebrating the day in style.
Celebrating breakfast on National Breakfast Day at Coast Live
-
Last minute looks for a romantic Valentine’s Day on Coast Live
-
Tips and Tricks to Finally Getting You Ready for the Holidays on Coast Live
-
Tips for “homegating” to make the game special on Coast Live
-
Tips for how to get the dream kitchen look on Coast Live
-
Planning great trips for “National Plan for Vacation Day” on Coast Live
-
-
Ideas from an award-winning holiday decorator on Coast Live
-
Learning smart self defense for women on Coast Live
-
National ‘Visit the Zoo’ Day
-
Time-saving ways to enjoy some good food as a family on Coast Live
-
At home luxury trends start with a spa style treatment on Coast Live
-
-
Holiday decorating tips from the pros on Coast Live
-
Tech tips for small businesses owners and those who want to be one on Coast Live
-
A biker and lawyer specializing in motorcycle cases with tips for sharing the road on Coast Live