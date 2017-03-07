Woman injured in overnight domestic incident in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a domestic incident that occurred early Tuesday in the 1300 block of Linkhorn Circle.

According to police dispatchers, calls reporting the incident came in at 4:31 a.m.

A woman reportedly injured during an altercation with her husband. The injuries were superficial and non-life threatening, a police spokesman confirmed.

Neighbors tell News 3 the husband left the home after the incident and police spent a short time looking for him after they arrived on scene. He was ultimately apprehended.

No further information is known at this time. Stay with News 3 for updates.