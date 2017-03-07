Virginia Beach City Council votes on multiple Oceanfront changes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – City Council voted on a few changes in the Oceanfront area Tuesday.

They voted 5-3 to approve money for the Cavalier Hotel project, and 5-3 to ask for a state grant for the realignment of Atlantic Ave.

The money for the Cavalier Hotel project would be used to help build a third hotel, an Embassy Suites.

This is a big project and includes the renovation of the Cavalier Hotel and also the building of a Marriott.

The developers asked for more money to make it happen. The expense is divided among the city, state, and developer.

Next, the realignment of Atlantic Ave., would make the road a roundabout which would end near the hotel.

The proposal would turn this section of Atlantic Avenue into a cul-de-sac, and drivers would have to connect between Atlantic and Pacific through 39th and 40th streets.

Mayor Sessoms and John Uhrin both abstained from voting on the Cavalier. They have previously faced questions about their ties to the project.