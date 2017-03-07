× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm and windy today, tracking rain overnight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm and windy but rain on the way… It will still be cool this morning but not as cold as yesterday. We will start in the 40s and 50s this morning, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs climbing into the low 70s. Winds will ramp up this afternoon, with gusts to 30 mph possible. We are tracking a cold front that will move in tonight to Wednesday morning. Rain chances will stay low today but scattered showers are possible tonight. Lows will only fall into the mid 50s.

We will start Wednesday with rain showers and a few heavy downpours possible for your morning drive. Showers and clouds will clear out from mid-morning to midday. Expect sunshine Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. We are tracking another cold front for Friday that will bring in colder air but rain chances will be limited.

Highs will slip into the 50s this weekend with overnight lows in the 30s. An area of low pressure will slide across the SE and bring in rain from Saturday night to Sunday. Areas in northern, central, and western VA will likely see snow. As of now, we will see mostly rain and mainly on Sunday. This is worth keeping a close eye on, watch for updates through the week.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Warm, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Shower (40%), Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: AM Rain (70%), Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 7th

1962 Ash Wednesday Storm: Snow Interior VA; High Winds, Significant Coastal Flooding – VA, NC

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.