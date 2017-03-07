SUPERNATURAL new episode, Thursday 3/9 at 11:30pm on WGNT 27 after ACC Basketball

“Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell” — (approx. 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE HOUNDS OF HELL – An attack by an invisible hellhound at a campsite leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to investigate the mysterious circumstances. Meanwhile, two of Crowley’s (Mark A. Sheppard) own personal demons uncover what he has been hiding. Castiel (Misha Collins) gets a lead on Kelly Kline. Directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado, the episode was written by Davy Perez. (#1215). Original airdate 3/9/2017.