× Start your day with some free IHOP pancakes!

Enjoy pancakes with a purpose!

IHOP’s 12th annual National Pancake Day returns on March 7, and they’re giving customers a special deal to celebrate.

From 7am to 7pm, guests will receive a free short stack of IHOP’s buttermilk pancakes at participating restaurants.

In return, customers are asked to leave a donation to benefit the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Since IHOP’s National Pancake Day began, they have raised $24 million for local hospitals and have set a goal to raise $3.5 million this year.