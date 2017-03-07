Starburst to introduce all pink packs for a limited time!

Starburst has announced something big!

It’s not uncommon to hear people say they want a pink Starburst when someone opens a package.

Now those people won’t have to search for the pink because there will be all pink packs!

Starburst All Pink will be available in April for a limited time, a spokesperson for the company said.

The special packs will be sold in select stores nationwide including Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Kroger, Meijer, H-E-B, and Amazon.

The single stick pack will be $0.99 and the lay-down bag will be $3.19.

Some of Starburst’s most loyal fans were sent the new pink packs to try before their official launch.