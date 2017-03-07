RIVERDALE new episode, Friday morning at 12:30am on WGNT 27

“Chapter Seven: In a Lonely Place” — (approx. 12:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

THE SEARCH IS ON — When a major piece of evidence is mysteriously destroyed, new rumors begin to swirl as to who was really behind Jason’s murder. Tensions build when Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) father returns to the fray and it’s revealed that he and Fred (Luke Perry) have some unresolved issues between them. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) takes matters into her own hands after her fight with Hermione (Marisol Nichols). Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) approaches Betty (Lili Reinhart) with an unexpected proposal that leaves Betty torn. KJ Apa and Madchen Amick also star. Allison Anders directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#107).