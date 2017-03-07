Suspected porch pirate captured on Norfolk home’s surveillance camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Lequita Ogbomoh remembers hearing the doorbell ring on Monday afternoon. She tells News 3 that she figured it was her package of girl scout cookies being dropped off at her home. She didn't think anymore about the package until later that evening when her husband came home from work.

"He was like there is no package out there. So I came outside and sure enough, no package," said Ogbomoh.

Concerned about who really came to her door that afternoon, she and her husband took a look at their surveillance system, which includes a doorbell camera. Around 1:44 p.m. they discovered where their package went.

"We saw the shot clear as day," explained Ogbomoh. "You see him pick it up, he looks right at the camera walks off the porch with it."

Ogbomoh says she doesn't know the man who was on her porch that day. The package wasn't the only thing taken that day, Ogbomoh says the thief also took her sense of security.

"I am at home and that really scared me because you never know what someone is going to do and for someone to walk up on our porch like that and take our package that really made me nervous."

In the surveillance footage you can see the man down the street off of the property, Ogbomoh says that wasn't the last time she saw the suspected thief, she saw him walking down the street later that day.

"I recognized his face and I said that is him he is walking back down the street so I confronted him."

Ogbomoh says the man denied the accusation before turning around and running away. At this time no arrests have been made. Ogbomoh asks that if you recognize the man in the surveillance footage to take action and call police.