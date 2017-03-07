Peppa Pig live show coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Good news for Peppa Pig fans!

It was announced Tuesday that a brand new Peppa Pig live show will be coming to Chrysler Hall on October 12!

Peppa Pig’s Surprise is based on the top-rated children’s cartoon aired daily on Nick Jr.

Audiences will be able to enjoy interactive fun and games as Peppa tries to guess what secret surprise she will receive from her mother and father.

Over 125 venues have completely sold out with 300,000 tickets sold in the U.S. to date.

Tickets for Peppa Pig’s Surprise will go on sale Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at the Scope Box Office and all Ticketmaster locations. You can also purchase tickets by phone at 800-745-3000 or purchase online at Ticketmaster.com. Prices vary from $29.50 to $54.50 based on seating location.

VIP packages that include a meet and greet are available starting noon on March 7.