ODU outslugs JMU, improves to 9-2 on season

NORFOLK, Va - Nick Walker hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh inning and Culver Lamb and Craig Lopez combined to throw 4.1 innings of shutout relief to lead Old Dominion over James Madison, 9-8, on Tuesday afternoon at the Bud Metheny Complex. It was the first meeting on the diamond between the two former CAA rivals since 2013.

With the score tied 8-8 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Walker belted a 2-0 pitch over the left field wall for what proved to be the winning run. Old Dominion (9-2) has now won three straight and five of its last six.

On the mound, Lamb and Lopez combined to allow only one hit in the final 4.1 innings after James Madison (8-3) scored eight runs through the first four innings. Lamb earned the win, allowing only a walk in 2.1 innings, and Lopez earned the first save of his ODU career, scattering a hit and a walk over the final two frames.

At the plate, Turner Bishop and Shaun Wood both went 3-for-5, as Bishop finished with 3 RBIs and a triple and Wood added a double, two runs and two RBIs. Vinnie Pasquantino and Zach Rutherford also recorded multi-hit games.

As a team, Old Dominion hit .500 with two outs and .364 with runners in scoring position.

ODU and JMU conclude the two-game series tomorrow at 3 p.m. at The Bud.