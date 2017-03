NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Police dispatchers got a call about a shooting in the 100 block of Leo Court around 9:15 p.m.

A man was attempting to walk into his home when he was shot in the buttocks, police said.

The suspects were reported as unknown black males.

The victim’s wound is considered non-life threatening. He was taken to the hospital.

The age of the victim is unknown at this time and police say an investigation is underway.