Man sought for breaking & entering at Bertie County church

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities are looking for a man believed to be responsible for a breaking & entering that occurred February 22 at Weeping Mary Baptist Church in Bertie County.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the crime and found the suspect had entered the church through a back window.

Once inside, the suspect stole an orange Igloo cooler; a small, white refrigerator; two speakers; two floor mics; and one P.A. system. Also stolen were a Fender guitar; an EV board; EV speakers; and music stands.

Through the investigation, Bertie County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sergeant Harris Williams was able to draw up warrants for Deandre Wiggins for breaking and entering.

He also has warrants on file in Hertford County for felony possession of stolen property and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

It is unknown of where Mr. Deandre Wiggins is at this time.

If anyone knows where Wiggins is, please contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.