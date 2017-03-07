× First Warning Forecast: Warm and windy, then rain moves in

Warm and windy, then rain moves in….We’re enjoying warm, spring-like weather today, but a cold front will bring a few changes our way.

As we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect highs in the lower 70s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. It’s going to be windy out there, with winds from the southwest between 15 and 25 mph. We’ll have gusts to 30 mph or higher, so hold on to your hats! Tonight, winds will stay fairly gusty in advance of a cold front moving in from the west. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Rain will move in late tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

On Wednesday, with the front sliding through the area, we’ll start the day with scattered showers. Some heavy rain is possible at times for the morning drive. However, the rain won’t stick around all day. In fact, we’ll see clearing skies by mid-morning into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

We’ll see sunshine on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. A weak cold front will move in Friday, bringing slightly cooler weather. Right now, there isn’t a lot of moisture that will move in with this front.

This weekend, we’ll have to watch the forecast closely. Our temperatures are trending cooler for the weekend, with highs in the 40s. Some passing moisture late Saturday night into Sunday could bring rain or possibly some snowflakes to portions of the viewing area. We’ll continue to watch it for you through the week.

This Afternoon: Sun & Clouds. Warm and Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S/SW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30+ mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Moves In Late (30%). Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S/SW 15-20 mph, gusts to 25+ mph

Wednesday: AM Rain (70%). Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S-W 10-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Breezy. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1962 Ash Wednesday Storm: Snow Interior VA; High Winds, Significant Coastal Flooding – VA, NC

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

