First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain for Wednesday, possible snow this weekend

Tracking rain for Wednesday, possible snow this weekend….We’ve enjoyed warm, spring-like weather today, but a cold front will bring a few changes our way for Wednesday. Then, all eyes will be on the weekend forecast.

As we move through our Tuesday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Our winds will stay fairly gusty from the south-southwest in advance of a cold front moving in from the west. As the front approaches the area, a few showers are possible late tonight, but the bulk of the rain will arrive just in time for the morning commute. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid 50s.

On Wednesday, as the front slides through the area, we’ll start the day with scattered showers. Some heavy rain is possible at times for the morning drive. However, the rain won’t stick around all day. In fact, we’ll see clearing skies by mid-morning into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

We’ll see sunshine on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s. A weak cold front will move in Friday, bringing slightly cooler weather. Right now, there isn’t a lot of moisture that will move in with this front.

This weekend, we’ll have to watch the forecast closely. Our temperatures are trending cooler for the weekend, with highs in the 30s and 40s. Some passing moisture late Saturday night into Sunday could bring a rain/snow mix to portions of the viewing area. We’ll continue to watch it for you through the week.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Moves In Late (20-30%). Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S/SW 15-20 mph, gusts to 25+ mph.

Wednesday: AM Rain (70%). Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S-W 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Breezy. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health for Wednesday

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1962 Ash Wednesday Storm: Snow Interior VA; High Winds, Significant Coastal Flooding – VA, NC

