Chesapeake man wins $150K through two winning lottery tickets

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man is $150,000 richer after getting two winning tickets in one drawing.

The Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday that Robert Manley matched all five numbers in the Cash 5 game…twice!

Manley wagered $1 on one ticket and $.50 on the second. All five numbers matched on both tickets so the $1 wager won $100,000 and the $.50 wager won him $50,000.

The winner bought both tickets at the Food Lion on Moses Grandy Trail during the February 22 drawing.

The winning numbers were 13-16-18-20-21. He randomly selected the numbers.

Manley said he and his wife may use his winnings for a “nice, nice , well-deserved overseas trip.”

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.