At least three people were killed when a bus and a train collided Tuesday in Biloxi, Mississippi, authorities said.

JUST IN: There are at least 3 fatalities after a CSX train broadsided a bus in Biloxi, Mississippi (photo via @WLOX) pic.twitter.com/46Om2cVM1E — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 7, 2017

