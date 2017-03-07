After years of construction, Pacific Avenue improvement project nears completion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - After several years of construction, the Pacific Avenue Improvement Project at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is nearing completion.

The project area runs from just south of 17th Street and runs to just north of 22nd Street along Pacific Avenue.

It involves place overhead utilities into an underground duct bank, replacing existing water, sewer and gas lines and improving the storm system.

A traffic signal at 19th street is also being replaced, along with new sidewalk and street lighting, with the northbound and southbound lanes being reconstructed.

Project Manager Mike Tippin tells News 3 the project is now 85-90 percent complete, with a targeted end date at the end of April or early May.

The work has been done in three off-seasons so as not to interfere with tourism, which started in September of 2014.

