Woman wants to find boy who left $5 and sad apology note on her door

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- A Washington State woman wants to find the young man who left a sorry note at her door with $5 in it.

The note read, "I am sorry that we stole your windchimes our mom died and liked butterflies so my sister took it and put it by our window I am sorry this is only money I have please do not be mad at us. -Jake"

Chrissy Marie says she is not mad and actually wants to find Jake so she can return the $5.

"Well Jake, I'm not sure who you are but you can come get your money back sweetie. I had 3 of those windchimes," Chrissy wrote on Facebook.

Adding, she can give Jake and his sister a second wind chime "so both of you have your own."

Chrissy told Q13 News that she lost her mother at 5 years old and knows how difficult it is to lose a parent, especially for a child. She reiterated that she does not wish to embarrass or scare Jake away. She just wants to give him his money back. Chrissy says the note was left at her door Friday morning.