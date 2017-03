Coast Live is giving away McDonald’s limited edition Shamrock Shake STRAWs!

The STRAWs are specially made for the Shamrock Shake, allowing for just the right flavors in each sip.

There were only 2,000 made in the world and Coast Live is giving away three! Each winner will also get a $10 Arch Card!

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win and remember to watch Coast Live weekdays at 10 a.m.