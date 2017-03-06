Virginia gas prices rank 7th least expensive in the nation

Gas prices in Virginia are not as bad as the rest of the country, according to a recent AAA study.

Virginia ranks 7th in the top 10 states with the least expensive average gas prices.

The current average price for gas in Virginia is $2.11 which is still one cent higher than last month and 51 cents more than last year.

In Hampton Roads alone AAA said the average price for gas is $2.04 which is two cents more than last month.

The national average dropped to $2.31 per gallon over the weekend. Monday’s price is still two cents more than a week ago.

Monday AAA said markets opened posting crude oil losses pressured lower by an increasing U.S. rig count and questions about Russia’s ability to comply with OPEC cuts.

Oil production in the U.S. continues to rise, and according to oil services company Baker Hughes, U.S. drillers added seven oil rigs last week, bringing the total rig count up to 609, the most since October 2015.