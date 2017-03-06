Residents evacuated as York County crews battle condo fire

YORK CO., Va. – Fire crews were sent to a residential structure fire Monday at 4:30 p.m.

According to the fire department when they arrived firefighters evacuated all occupants of the condominium that the fire was in, and people in the adjacent units.

The fire was in the 200 block of Rainbrook Way in the Rainbrook Villas subdivision.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire in the attic area.

The majority of the fire was contained to the attic, according to the fire department.

Heat and smoke damage did affect other areas.

There were no injuries reported and firefighters said the fire originated in the attic and was electrical in nature.