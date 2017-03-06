Norfolk elementary school evacuated due to bomb threat

NORFOLK, Va. – Crossroads Elementary School was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.

School officials say that around 11:30 a.m., a message was sent to a general Norfolk Public Schools email address indicating that an explosive devise was planted at the school.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

The students were put on buses to stay warm while Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire-Rescue conducted a search of the building.

No devices were found, but the school is continuing to investigate the situation.

