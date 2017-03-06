Newport News man charged with rape after girl reports assault at party

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – On Sunday police responded to the Wawa in the 12000 block of Jefferson Ave., for a report of a sexual assault.

The victim was a 20-year-old woman who reported she got a ride from the 200 block of Hogan Drive after being assaulted.

The victim told police she was at a party on Hogan Drive when a man raped her in a bedroom at knife-point.

Medics were called to treat the victim for swelling and a cut to her right eye that happened during the assault, police said.

Detectives were getting more details from the victim as she was taken to a hospital for treatment and they were able to identify a suspect.

22-year-old Jorge Manuel Torres-Colon Jr., was arrested.

Torres-Colon was charged with Abduction of a person with intent to defile, Rape, and Impeding blood circulation.