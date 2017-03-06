MEAC Basketball is back at Norfolk Scope!

Norfolk, Va. – All this week you can catch college hoops in person as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opens up their 2017 conference tournament.

Games start Monday at 11 a.m. and go all week long until the championship round on Saturday, March 11th.

Both men’s and women’s brackets are up on the MEAC website.

No. 5 Norfolk State women take the court Monday, March 6th at 1 p.m. The No. 3 Hampton women get a bye first round and play Thursday, March 9th at noon.

Both Norfolk State and Hampton men get byes first round. No. 2 Spartans play Wednesday at 8 p.m. and the No. 4 Pirates play Thursday at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Monday. You can call the MEAC office at 757-951-2055 or contact your institution’s ticketing office. Tickets can also be purchased online by visiting ticketmaster.com or calling them 1-800-745-3000. You may also contact the Scope Arena box office 757-664-6464.