Jill Scott, Patti Labelle among lineup for 50th Hampton Jazz Festival

HAMPTON, Va. – Calling all jazz fans!

Some familiar faces will perform the 50th Hampton Jazz Festival.

The festival will be held from June 23 to June 25 at the Hampton Coliseum.

On the first night of the festival, Jill Scott, KEM, Brian Culbertson, Gerald Albright and Jonathan Butler will perform.

Anthony Hamilton, The O’Jays and West Coast Jam featuring Richard Elliot, Norman Brown and Rick Braun will take the stage on Saturday night.

Sunday night performers include Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Patti Labelle, Ramsey Lewis and Bobby “BlackHat” Walters.

Tickets to the 50th Annual Hampton Jazz Festival are $74.50 per seat, per day, plus applicable fees. Tickets will go on sale on March 11 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, and at the Hampton Coliseum Box Office. Additional information can be found on the festival’s website at www.HamptonJazzFestival.com.