Get a free stack of pancakes at IHOP for National Pancake Day!

Tuesday, March 7 is National Pancake Day!

In honor of the day IHOP is giving away a free short stack of their Original Buttermilk Pancakes.

The deal is from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday and some locations have extended hours until 10 p.m.

In return for the deal IHOP asks that patrons donate to their charitable partners.

Every stack served helps IHOP reach a goal of raising $3.5 million for children battling critical illnesses.

The restaurant said since 2006 when National Pancake Day started, their guests have helped to raise more than $24 million for charity.

This year IHOP is donating to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society fighting blood cancers.