First Warning Forecast: Tracking 70s and rain on the way

Tracking 70s and rain on the way….Our temperatures are warming up, and our rain chances are going up, too.

As we move through our Monday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area. No rain is expected. Temperatures will be a bit cool, falling into the mid and upper 40s.

On Tuesday, breezy southerly winds will help our temperatures to climb into the lower 70s by afternoon. We’ll also see a good deal of clouds through the day. This is all ahead of a cold front that will slide in Tuesday night, giving way to scattered showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Some heavy downpours are possible.

Rain will linger into Wednesday morning. Otherwise, as the front moves offshore, we’ll see clearing skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s under breezy westerly winds.

We’re expecting sunshine and 60s on Thursday. Cooler weather is in store for next weekend.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Cool. Low temperatures in the mid and upper 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Clouds and Sun. Rain moves in Tuesday Night. High temperatures in the lower 70s. Winds: S/SW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Wednesday: AM Showers (70%). Then, Clearing Skies. High temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1912 Winter Storm: 7.0″ snow, Richmond & Norfolk

2013 Snow 4 -1 0 inches Richmond West to Palmyra and southwest to Farmville

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

