Electrical fire damages Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. – Crews responded to an electrical fire at a one-story home in the 200 block of Abilene Avenue.

Units were sent to the home on Monday around 8:15 a.m.

Engine Company 4 arrived on scene and reported smoke coming from the home.

The occupants, a man and a woman, got out of the home before crews arrived.

When firefighters entered the house, smoke was banked down inside the home. They located a small fire inside the bathroom.

The fire was contained to the bathroom.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 8:25 a.m.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental. The fire started at an exhaust fan inside the hallway bathroom.

The occupants were not displaced by the fire. There were no injuries.