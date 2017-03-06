Chesapeake begins aerial treatment to combat mosquitoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Mosquito Control Commission has begun aerial larvicide operations to combat the mosquito population in the city.

The treatments, which started over the weekend, are done to decrease the population of immature mosquito larvae.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the mixture of bacterial spore and insect growth regulator used in the treatments to prevent the emergence of adult mosquitoes do not affect bees, butterflies or dragonflies and pose no risk to humans.

Habitats treated include woodland pools, floodwater pools, swamps and marshes and have no effect on backyard container-breeding species.

The aerial treatments are done by low-flying helicopter in areas near wooded and open field portions of the city.

Included areas for treatment:

Adjacent to the northeast corner and eastern border of the Great Dismal Swamp

Areas north and south along the Intracoastal Waterway

Northeast of Fentress Airfield

Various locations in the southern portion of the city