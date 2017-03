CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police need your help finding a woman who they say stole credit card information to get money from a bank on January 24.

According to police, the woman took out a cash advance of $4,800 from a bank in the 1200 block of Greenbrier Parkway.

If you know the identitiy of this person, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.