Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente keynotes local coaches clinic

Posted 11:58 pm, March 5, 2017, by

NORFOLK, Va. - Hundreds of Hampton Roads high school football coaches were under one roof for the entire weekend. Virginia Tech head man Justin Fuente was among the guest speakers during the weekend of instructional presentations and developmental discussions.

Fuente speaks to hundreds of high school coaches.

Fuente speaks to hundreds of high school coaches.

The clinic is part of Nike's Coach of the Year program that has various clinics all throughout the nation year-round.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Penn State's James Franklin, Wake Forest's Dave Clawson, and Tennesee's Butch Jones were also guest speakers during the clinic.