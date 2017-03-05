Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente keynotes local coaches clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Hundreds of Hampton Roads high school football coaches were under one roof for the entire weekend. Virginia Tech head man Justin Fuente was among the guest speakers during the weekend of instructional presentations and developmental discussions.

The clinic is part of Nike's Coach of the Year program that has various clinics all throughout the nation year-round.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Penn State's James Franklin, Wake Forest's Dave Clawson, and Tennesee's Butch Jones were also guest speakers during the clinic.