VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Repairs to a sanitary sewer main in Virginia Beach have forced the closure of a portion of Baxter Road.

The Department of Public Utilities reports that through traffic on Baxter is closed between Bonney Road and Weller Boulevard for those repairs.

As long as the weather holds up, Baxter Road is expected to re-open by 6 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Local residents along the closed portion of Baxter Road are being allowed access throughout the repair.