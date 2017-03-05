Newport News man arrested after crashing during State Police pursuit Sunday morning

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A Newport News man is in custody after leading Virginia State Police on a pursuit Sunday morning that stretched through multiple counties and interstates.

Jamahl Bethea, 26, of Newport News is charged with felony eluding police, felony hit and run, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license 18th offense, reckless driving of 87 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone, not having insurance, presenting false i.d. to police, illegal window tint and possession of marijuana.

Virginia State Police say they tried to initiate a traffic stop on car driven by Bethea around 9:30 Sunday morning due to reckless driving by speeding and having illegal window tint.

The stop was attempted at the 34 mile marker on Interstate 295 by a Virginia State Police Trooper in a marked car with lights and sirens activated.

Troopers say the pursuit continued south on I-295 and then onto I-64 east where Bethea crashed into a vehicle around the 239 mile marker.

Bethea was arrested and transported to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in Williamsburg where he’s being held without bond.

The driver of the car that Bethea hit was taken to Riverside Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.