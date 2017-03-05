LaRoy Reynolds signs autographs for hometown fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK. Va. - On a weekend where future NFL hopefuls convene to participate in the combine, Norfolk native LaRoy Reynolds was signing Atlanta Falcons jerseys and footballs Saturday that showed how everything came full circle for the linebacker.

Reynolds, a Maury High and UVA grad, went undrafted and never got an invite to the NFL Combine. His work ethic got him opportunities in the league, and this offseason is a chance to reflect on his season with the Falcons that ended in a trip to the Super Bowl.

"I was able to make it through with my work ethic, just being the competitor that I am," said Reynolds. "I was just grateful to get an opportunity and being here with my support team, having my family, friends, and loved ones here, is the biggest thing to me so I'm just glad to be a part of it."